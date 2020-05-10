Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
REINSTATED MDC-T leader, Thokozani Khupe says her party will not disengage from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) despite calls by her new-found allies in the fractured opposition to withdraw from the grouping.

POLAD is a platform created by Mnangagwa for minor political parties that fielded presidential candidates in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The MDC Alliance has snubbed the platform accusing Mnangagwa of rigging the elections and attempts to patronise his competitors.

Reinstated party chairman Morgen Komichi this week told a local daily that Khupe must withdraw her membership from POLAD.

"What we know is that we are not a member of POLAD and Khupe has not been mandated to represent the party.

"That issue will have to be considered after the extra-ordinary congress if there is need to do so," Komichi said.

Khupe has however vowed to stay put in the controversial political grouping, setting herself on a collision course with her colleagues.

"Never and Dr Khupe has only one spokesperson who is Khaliphani Phugeni. Our position has not changed and in the event that it does, Dr Khupe or her spokesman will communicate," Phugeni told NewZimbabwe.com.

Khupe heads the international engagement and re-engagement team in POLAD.

Source - newzimbabwe

