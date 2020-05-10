Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) attached to the demining regiment in Dumisa, Chikombedzi, yesterday appeared before

Chiredzi magistrate Regis Mawarire facing two charges of biting a woman's nose for trying to recover a debt.

Godfrey Chiwara (32), of St Martins in Harare, is reported to have turned violent when Violet Chauke tried to recover $100 which he had borrowed from her.

The matter has been dragging for almost two years until Chauke wrote a letter of complaint to the Officer-in-Charge Chikombedzi complaining of abuse of her right to justice.

The court heard that sometime in 2018, Chiwara borrowed $100 from Chauke, of Tshovani suburb in Chiredzi, and promised to pay back at the end of November 2018.

When Chauke approached Chiwara for her money, the soldier became elusive and when she finally caught up with him on December 23, 2018, a scuffle ensued, resulting in the soldier biting a chunk of her nose.

The incident happened inside Chikombedzi Police Station.

When he realised the extent of the injuries, Chiwara pleaded with the complainant not to report him to the police.

He asked for an out-of-court settlement. Chauke, however refused the offer and immediately reported him, leading to his arrest.

Chauke was admitted to Chikombedzi Mission Hospital, where a doctor concluded that she had suffered severe injuries on her nose with loss of nasal cartilage.

After consultation with a specialist doctor at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a plastic surgery, she was told the operation needed US$1 500. This forced her to opt to be operated outside the country.

She later sought medical assistance in South Africa, where she had a skin graft on the nose. Chauke has also sued him for $300 000 for medical expenses.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

36 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

1 hr ago | 657 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

1 hr ago | 625 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

1 hr ago | 186 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

1 hr ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

1 hr ago | 223 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

2 hrs ago | 884 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

11 hrs ago | 6858 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

15 hrs ago | 1653 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

15 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Zanu PF official expelled

16 hrs ago | 4928 Views

Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

16 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

16 hrs ago | 3073 Views

MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

16 hrs ago | 7863 Views

Dhlamini bounces back as Victoria Falls mayor

16 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Police Disperse MDC Alliance Councillors from their Office

17 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Zimbabwe Police arrest 26 000 people

17 hrs ago | 871 Views

Shingi Munyeza exposes Nick Mangwana?

17 hrs ago | 3577 Views

America to put Kuda Tagwirei on sanctions list?

18 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Senior cop under investigation over Cowdray Park police brutality

18 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Deportees escape from Beitbridge quarantine centre

18 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Harrison quits from Bosso

18 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Community broadcasting remains a strategic missing connection in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 365 Views

BREAKING: Thieves break in at Ekusileni Medical Centre

20 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Covid-19 Lockdown blues - Chirundu man sodomize 3 boys over wild fruits

20 hrs ago | 1043 Views

'ZANU PF - MDC in GNU talks....elections to be suspended for 7 years'

20 hrs ago | 8642 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days