Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A LONE lion is causing sleepless nights for farmers on plots downstream of the Bubi River, north east of the Beitbridge town. The lion, whose origins are yet unknown, has to date killed some cattle belonging to businessman and farmer Charles Terry Mulowa.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo had not responded by the time of going to print.

"Just last night (Tuesday), the lion arrived at my cattle pens and people around the area are scared," said Mulowa, who has a plot on Bar Green Farm and also owns four lions at his game park near Beitbridge town.

Beitbridge East MP Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu-PF) confirmed receiving reports from Mulowa.

The report came after authorities in South Africa have reported that seven lions escaped from the cages at a game park in the Limpopo province sharing a boundary with Beitbridge.

"The police in Alldays outside Louis Trichardt are cautioning community members around Alldays and adjacent farms to be careful as seven lions, (five males and two lionesses) have reportedly escaped from their cage in the local Ingogo Safaris, possibly last night," a police communiqué released by Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The lions were allegedly spotted by community members roaming the area opposite Speaker Park Phase 1 and 2 in Alldays policing area, early yesterday at around 7am, a message sent to journalists read.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

36 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

1 hr ago | 663 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

1 hr ago | 636 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

1 hr ago | 326 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

1 hr ago | 187 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

1 hr ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

1 hr ago | 223 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

2 hrs ago | 893 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

11 hrs ago | 6865 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

15 hrs ago | 1653 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

15 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Zanu PF official expelled

16 hrs ago | 4928 Views

Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

16 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

16 hrs ago | 3073 Views

MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

16 hrs ago | 7864 Views

Dhlamini bounces back as Victoria Falls mayor

17 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Police Disperse MDC Alliance Councillors from their Office

17 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Zimbabwe Police arrest 26 000 people

17 hrs ago | 871 Views

Shingi Munyeza exposes Nick Mangwana?

17 hrs ago | 3578 Views

America to put Kuda Tagwirei on sanctions list?

18 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Senior cop under investigation over Cowdray Park police brutality

18 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Deportees escape from Beitbridge quarantine centre

18 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Harrison quits from Bosso

18 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Community broadcasting remains a strategic missing connection in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 365 Views

BREAKING: Thieves break in at Ekusileni Medical Centre

20 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Covid-19 Lockdown blues - Chirundu man sodomize 3 boys over wild fruits

20 hrs ago | 1044 Views

'ZANU PF - MDC in GNU talks....elections to be suspended for 7 years'

20 hrs ago | 8649 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days