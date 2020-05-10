Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

News / National

by Staff reporter

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said Government still aims to conduct more tests but was being held back by the global shortage of reagents. He said that Government needed to restock and ensure that it has increased testing capacity and have the efficient Polymerase Chain Reaction testing kits.Moyo also said that Government planned to test at least 2 000 people a day.Meanwhile, at least 50 inmates due for release at the Beitbridge quarantine centre might leave without knowing their COVID-19 status because of delays in releasing results by the government.Most, including eight recently recruited government environmental health technicians destined for Matabeleland North, some civil servants, eight truckers and other ordinary citizens, have already overstayed by seven days at the facility.Matabeleland South provincial medical director Ruth Chikodzore told NewsDay on Monday that the there was a backlog at Mpilo Central Hospital."There is a backlog at Mpilo which I understand has been addressed, so they are working to clear it," Chikodzore said.However, Mpilo clinical director Solwayo Ngwenya dismissed the allegations."It is not true. Maybe it is the laboratory department which is run from Harare," he said.The returnees said they were now awaiting the second tests before they could be released, adding that results had taken more than a week to come.