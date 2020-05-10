Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Many legislators in MDC are not in favour of the push by Nelson Chamisa to disengage from Parliament.Part recordings of the caucus meeting held at the party's headquarters show that there is significant aversion to the Chamisa directive with some of the legislators saying that parliament was their only source of income and that they had loan and credit accounts running at stores and banks.Some are of the opinion that they should not follow an individual but should instead remain with the party. But the article later states that the MPs had said they would follow the decision of the party and would not surrender the people's project to Zanu-PF.Meanwhile, Parliamentary Portfolio Committees resumed sitting yesterday with only Zanu-PF MPs in attendance while their MDC Alliance counterparts snubbed the meetings.The Health Portfolio Committee which is chaired by opposition MP Ruth Labode met, but was composed of Zanu-PF MPs only who, however, formed the required quorum.