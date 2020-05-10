Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

Latest News Editor's Choice


MEMBERS of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu sect led by Moses Gwasarira of Highfield, popularly known as Mose Gwanzura, yesterday received some bags of rice from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The rice was part of a 10-tonne consignment donated by Mnangagwa to the church in the wake of the global pandemic COVID-19 crisis.

The members of the apostolic sect have been Zanu-PF's campaign machine during elections.

Speaking to NewsDay after receiving the rice at his shrine, Gwasarira said the donation was a shot in the arm as it complemented their efforts to feed more than 20 000 members, the majority of whom survived on vending.

