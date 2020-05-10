Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago
The Zimbabwe Peace project in its latest report has indicated that a Zanu PF activist in Kuwadzana went around telling residents to register with the party so as to get food.

"Zanu PF political commissar a Mr. Guta of Kuwadzana constituency went around Kuwadzana paddocks telling perceived Zanu PF supporters to register their names with ruling party chairperson Mr. Mukazika to get government food assistance under the COVID19 State fund," ZPP said.

"On 1 April 2020, Guta toured ward 9 and 10 encouraging devoted ruling party members to check if their names still existed under the party's cell structures at branch level. Most residents who do not participate in ruling party programs were not included in the process."




Source - Byo24News

