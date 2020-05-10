Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

CHIPINGE TOWN COUNCILLORS caucus has seen seven copuncillors declaring their alligence to the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in the advent of rebels who are demanding the reversal of the gains of the Gweru party congress that eleverted the leader top the position.According to a town council chairman a Nyakuchena seven councillors out of eight have declared their allegiance to Chamisa."7 councillors Out of the 8 councillors attended the caucus meeting. 1 Councillor gave an apology. The MDC Alliance position document was read to all the councillors in attendance," he said."Deliberations ensuring it was unanimously agreed that Chipinge town councillors will rally behind the leadership of the People's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. The absent councillor was phoned and she also agreed to the decision. Chipinge is solidly behind President Nelson Chamisa."