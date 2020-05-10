Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

by Mandla Ndlovu
29 secs ago | Views
Deputy Government Spokesperson Dr. Energy Mutodi has appealed to the nation to pray for him because his life is under threat from a grouping of people led by War veterans Chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa and Foreign Affairs Minister General Sibusiso Moyo.

Posting on Twitter, Mutodi said, "Living in fear of the Chris Mutsvangwa-SB Moyo coalition. I hope it won't resort to wartime tactics. Appealing for prayers."

Trouble started when Mutodi posted a twitter a few days ago comparing Zimbabwe's response to Coronavirus and that of Tanzania.


On Monday, General Moyo issued a statement disowning Mutodi's tweet and ZBC covered the story.

Insiders at the ZBC who spoke to this reporter revealed that Mutodi issued an internal memo challenging General Moyo's statement resulting in Moyo summoning Minister of Communications Monica Mutsvangwa.

Chris Mutsvanga has been accused by ZANU PF  officials of harboring Presidential ambitions and using the state-owned media machinery to advance his pursuits.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

57 mins ago | 218 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

58 mins ago | 42 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

60 mins ago | 218 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

3 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

5 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

5 hrs ago | 618 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

5 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

5 hrs ago | 2750 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

5 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

5 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

5 hrs ago | 816 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

5 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

5 hrs ago | 785 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 886 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

5 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

6 hrs ago | 3190 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

6 hrs ago | 1340 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

15 hrs ago | 9029 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

19 hrs ago | 1794 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

19 hrs ago | 4712 Views

Zanu PF official expelled

19 hrs ago | 5172 Views

Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

20 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

20 hrs ago | 3381 Views

MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

20 hrs ago | 8347 Views

Dhlamini bounces back as Victoria Falls mayor

20 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Police Disperse MDC Alliance Councillors from their Office

20 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Zimbabwe Police arrest 26 000 people

21 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Shingi Munyeza exposes Nick Mangwana?

21 hrs ago | 3829 Views

America to put Kuda Tagwirei on sanctions list?

22 hrs ago | 2762 Views

Senior cop under investigation over Cowdray Park police brutality

22 hrs ago | 2192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days