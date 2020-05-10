Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not Karanga as alleged by most people, National Patriotic Front leader Jealousy Mawarire has said.

Mawarire was responding to a debate ignited by Pastor Shingi Munyeza who accused the President of promoting the Karanga people only.

Said Mawarire, "A simpleton won't understand that pple who migrated identified themselves differently according to circumstances. ED is Swathi who identified himself as Karanga when his family lived among Karangas in Mapanzure,also called himself Zambian when his family migrated to Zambia."

Mawarire added that Mnangagwa assumed the Karanga tag to have political currency.

"After independence when he came back, he identified himself as Karanga for political expediency, fighting to be the Karanga Godfather to the extend of chasing VaMuzenda from Midlands. If you are naive, gullible and  ediotic you think those that seek to expose the guy are crazy."

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba is on record saying Mnangagwa's real name is Ihlupeko and the name Dambudzo was added later on.






Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tips for writing an argumentative essay

30 mins ago | 37 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

1 hr ago | 719 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

2 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

3 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

3 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

5 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

6 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

7 hrs ago | 835 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

7 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

7 hrs ago | 682 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

7 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

7 hrs ago | 3185 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

7 hrs ago | 3705 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

7 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

7 hrs ago | 986 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

7 hrs ago | 537 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

7 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

7 hrs ago | 972 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

7 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

8 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

8 hrs ago | 4499 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

8 hrs ago | 962 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

8 hrs ago | 587 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

8 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

8 hrs ago | 1469 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

17 hrs ago | 9770 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

21 hrs ago | 1856 Views

WATCH: Shingi Munyeza bares his soul

21 hrs ago | 4861 Views

Zanu PF official expelled

21 hrs ago | 5237 Views

Harare-Beitbridge Highway to be complete by 2023

22 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Zanu PF recommends hero status for Tavaruva

22 hrs ago | 3492 Views

MDC-T MPs defy Chamisa...attend parliament

22 hrs ago | 8500 Views

Dhlamini bounces back as Victoria Falls mayor

22 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Police Disperse MDC Alliance Councillors from their Office

22 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Zimbabwe Police arrest 26 000 people

23 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days