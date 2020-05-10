PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Alliance Youth Leader Tererai Obey Sithole led his youths into demonstrating at Harare"s Warren Park against lockdown shenanigans, hunger and poverty in Zimbabwe.Commenting on the activity former MDC Youth Secretary General Promise Mkwananzi said, "Chabvondoka. You can't lockdown democracy and issue bogus decisions under lockdown."The current lockdown regulations do not allow people to engage in demonstrations.