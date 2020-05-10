Latest News Editor's Choice


Two die in fatal traffic accident

by Stephen Jakes
32 secs ago | Views
Two people died in a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on  on May 11 along Domboshava Road at Sally Mugabe Heights turn off where a bus with 30 passengers on board collided with a commuter omnibus with 3 passengers, police have said.

Through the police official twitter account, the police said the driver of the commuter omnibus and 1 of his passengers died on the spot as a result of the crash while 11 people from the bus were injured.

"We are urging drivers to be extremely cautious at intersections regardless of the RIGHT OF WAY to avoid road traffic accidents. Meanwhile a pedestrian was hit by a trailer of a passing truck after he allegedly jumped in front of the oncoming truck at the 264km peg along the Masvingo - Beitbridge road on 11/5/20," said the police.

"The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Investigations are in progress."


Source - Byo24News

