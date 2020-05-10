Tanda Tavaruva declared liberation war hero

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status to the late prominent Masvingo bus operator Cde Tanda Tavaruva in recognition of his contribution to the country before and after independence.Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu in a letter to Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister dated May 12 confirmed the honour and revealed that the Tavaruva family will get financial assistance to inter the late hero's remains.Cde Tavaruva (84) who passed on at his Rhodene home after battling diabetes and hypertension for a long time on Monday afternoon will be buried at Mangwandi Cemetry tomorrow.The conferment of liberation hero status on Cde Tavaruva followed a request by the Zanu PF Masvingo leadership to the party national leadership.In the request for that honour,Minister of State for Masvingo and Zanu PF provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira cited Cde Tavaruva's role in the liberation of Zimbabwe and his contribution to the socio-economic welfare of the people of Masvingo in particular and the nation at large after independence.