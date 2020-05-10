Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 sworn in as Judicial Service commissioners

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
The Judicial Service Commission now has new faces following the appointment of an eight member team.

Supreme Court judge Justice Chinembiri Bhunu, chief magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi, Law Society of Zimbabwe president Mr Thandaza Masiye-Moyo, veteran lawyers Misheck Hogwe and Ms Nokuthula Moyo, Ms Rosalia Kumbirai Katsande, Mr Francis Vurayayi Chingozho and Ms Trish Jasi have been tasked to drive the JSC.

They all took their oath of office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the Constitutional Court this morning.

Chief Justice Malaba chairs the commission.

More to follow.....

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Forex deal ends in stabbings

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Tanda Tavaruva declared liberation war hero

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy secures transport for 400 Zimbabweans in SA

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

44 mins ago | 312 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

44 mins ago | 290 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

48 mins ago | 287 Views

Zim media warned against fake news during Covid-19 coverage

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Tips for writing an argumentative essay

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1871 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

2 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

3 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

4 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

4 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

7 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

8 hrs ago | 857 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

8 hrs ago | 3558 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

8 hrs ago | 699 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

8 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

8 hrs ago | 3331 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

8 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

8 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

8 hrs ago | 833 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

8 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

8 hrs ago | 1046 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

9 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

9 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

9 hrs ago | 599 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

9 hrs ago | 5151 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

9 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

9 hrs ago | 627 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

9 hrs ago | 1520 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

18 hrs ago | 10105 Views

'Zimbabwe's financial system is risky: to money laundering' - worse, rotten to core to institutionalised corruption

22 hrs ago | 1865 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days