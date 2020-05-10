Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (Zimcomm SA) has appealed to the Zimbabwean and South African governments to allow cross-border transporters commonly known as Omalayitsha to access the borders to move groceries and goods for migrant workers.

The organization said the cross-border transporters play a key role in the sustaining economies in both countries at community and national level and that such a move would help enhance the food and nutrition value chain.

In a statement yesterday, Zimcomm SA spokesperson Mr Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said most families in Zimbabwe relied on migrant workers in the neighbouring country for their general upkeep.

"South Africa is home to thousands of Zimbabwe migrant workers most of whom who on weekly basis are supporting their families by sending groceries home through the services mostly of Omalayitsha," he said.

"It is recorded that the Zimbabwe economy is sustained to a large extend by the diaspora community mainly those who send groceries and remittances to their families.

"Our request as the Zimbabwe community in South Africa is for the South African government to consider Omalayitsha to begin operations under level 4 so that families back in Zimbabwe would continue to receive groceries."

"We propose that, they should collect goods from the homes of these sending groceries so as to minimize any gathering of people when sending goods".

Mr Mkwananzi added; "We believe it will be ideal for them to travel to Zimbabwe on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and then travel back to South Africa on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays."

He said under the proposal only the driver of the vehicle and one assistant should be allowed to travel with the goods through the borders.

Mr Mkwananzi added that strict hygiene and sanitization measures should be adhered to by both the transporters.

The official said when the borders were closed, the governments recognized the importance of cross border trade between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"Only commercial cargo is still moved between the borders. However this decision did not consider that thousands of Zimbabweans migrant workers rely on Omalayitsha to move goods to their families at home.

"This has affected the food value chain for most families," he said.

It is estimated before the lockdowns, over 50 000 light vehicles pass through Beitbridge Border Post, mostly Omalayitsha, who besides paying an average of R1 000 in border levies and import duty for goods on behalf of migrant workers between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Forex deal ends in stabbings

49 secs ago | 0 Views

8 sworn in as Judicial Service commissioners

1 min ago | 0 Views

Tanda Tavaruva declared liberation war hero

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy secures transport for 400 Zimbabweans in SA

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

44 mins ago | 318 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

45 mins ago | 295 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

49 mins ago | 288 Views

Zim media warned against fake news during Covid-19 coverage

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Tips for writing an argumentative essay

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

2 hrs ago | 1878 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

2 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

3 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

4 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

4 hrs ago | 2749 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

6 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

7 hrs ago | 919 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

8 hrs ago | 859 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

8 hrs ago | 3559 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

8 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

8 hrs ago | 3331 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

8 hrs ago | 3964 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

8 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

8 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

8 hrs ago | 833 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

8 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

8 hrs ago | 1046 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

9 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

9 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

9 hrs ago | 599 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

9 hrs ago | 5156 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

9 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

9 hrs ago | 627 Views

In Era of COVID-19, Russia's Strategic Politics of Coronavirus Aid Takes the Stage in Africa

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

9 hrs ago | 1521 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

18 hrs ago | 10111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days