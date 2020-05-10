Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
FORMER MDC Alliance secretary for local government Elias Mudzuri has belted the party's warring leaders for allegedly failing their supporters with the manner they are handling the opposition outfit's succession dispute.

This comes as interim MDC president Thokozani Khupe has announced July 31 as the date for the extra-ordinary congress to choose the successor to the MDC's late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai as recently ordered by the Supreme Court after it annulled Nelson Chamisa's leadership.

The court also ruled that the MDC should revert to its 2014 structures in a development triggered by a vicious fight between Khupe and Chamisa with the latter insisting that the ruling does not have anything to do with the MDC Alliance which he argues is a different political outfit form the MDC-T.

With both Chamisa and Khupe's camps trading accusations and counter-accusations despite efforts to have them working together, Mudzuri told the Daily News yesterday that he was worried that the future of opposition politics in the country was hanging in the balance.

"The party is on a path to destruction as long as people do not sit together to find a solution that will bring about one acceptable leader.

It doesn't matter how much a team dribbles past its opponents when at the end of the day it does not score. In our case, nobody will emerge the winner out of it.

"We are all losers because we have not solved anything.  There is no winner in a losing team. It must be noted that none of us has not done something wrong along the way, so we must stop being greedy.

"My wish is for us to find a way around this thing after looking the beast that the court ruling is, in the eye. I am not interested in the ongoing fights and I feel we are a huge disappointment to Zimbabweans because we have betrayed them in a big way." Mudzuri said.

Mudzuri's lamentations also come at a time the Khupe camp has wielded the axe on four MDC Alliance MPs by recalling them from Parliament.

The quartet are Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura-Chikanga) who was also the opposition party's chief whip, Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representative Bulawayo Province) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).

The legislators were elected under the MDC Alliance, which the court ruled is a coalition of opposition parties that contested the 2018 harmonised elections as opposed to a single outfit as argued by the Chamisa camp.

The former Harare mayor described the war of words among leaders of both camps a disturbing.

"This is not about saying so and so must be fired or recalled. That is why I have scoffed at (Job) Sikhala's announcement that he has fired me form the party. What wrong have I done? I am an elder in the party and have never walked out like they did at one point," Mudzuri said.

Last week, Sikhala, the deputy national chairperson of the Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, announced that the party had fired Mudzuri along with national executive members Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora who the court reinstated as national chairperson and secretary-general respectively.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

51 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

15 mins ago | 26 Views

8 sworn in as Judicial Service commissioners

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Tanda Tavaruva declared liberation war hero

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy secures transport for 400 Zimbabweans in SA

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

59 mins ago | 454 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

60 mins ago | 417 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

1 hr ago | 384 Views

Zim media warned against fake news during Covid-19 coverage

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Tips for writing an argumentative essay

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2088 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

3 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

3 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

4 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

4 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

8 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

8 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

8 hrs ago | 701 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

8 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

8 hrs ago | 3352 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

8 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

8 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

8 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

8 hrs ago | 845 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

9 hrs ago | 573 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

9 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

9 hrs ago | 1060 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

9 hrs ago | 512 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

9 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

9 hrs ago | 300 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

9 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

9 hrs ago | 5282 Views

Judge raps arrested bigwigs

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

9 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Escalated onslaught on ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo legacies

9 hrs ago | 635 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days