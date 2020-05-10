Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
African Medallion Group millionaire Frank Buyanga has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to protest claims by police chief Godwin Matanga that he is a "fugitive from justice."

Buyanga wrote that he does not want to "direct your thinking in any way" in the May 7 letter to Mnangagwa, even as he says the Police Commissioner General's alleged abuse of his constitutional rights "gives further doubt to Matanga's standing." He called for his suspension.

"I am a father, man of religion, philanthropist and businessman with a global standing, and I will have to bear the consequences of Matanga's statements," Buyanga said.

Matanga made the claim in an affidavit filed with the High Court last month after the businessman was accused of kidnapping his five-year-old son outside a busy Harare shopping centre in a raging custody battle with the boy's mother, Chantelle Muteswa.

But Buyanga says he has not been convicted of any crime and is only prevented from complying with a court order by travel restrictions during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by his undisclosed host country.

"Your Excellency, I am a man of integrity who cannot afford to be a fugitive especially over an issue involving my son. I believe my son deserves the best whilst I live, whether with me or his mother and I am doing the best I can for him," Buyanga wrote.

His son had been staying with him for seven months until March 11 when he says the boy was "unlawfully removed from my custody, against a court order, with the assistance of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Messenger of Court."

He said he complained to Matanga and filed a missing person report after the removal of his son from a top private school in Harare without his knowledge, but "nothing was done about my complaint."

"You will note Your Excellency that Mr Matanga does not in any way respond to my letters to him wherein I ask him to address my concerns as he elaborately responds to Ms Muteswa's frivolous reports," Buyanga charged. "This borders on infringement of my constitutional rights and gives further doubt to Matanga's standing in light of the police client service charter as the reports by Ms Muteswa which he responds to were made whilst she was in contempt, but he chooses to be selective in his application of uniformed enforcement."

The 40-year-old said he would "have no disrespect" for Mnangagwa if he chose to keep Matanga in his position, "though I would prefer a situation where he is suspended pending investigations into his conduct."

The litigious Buyanga last month wrote letters to the Judicial Service Commission, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission accusing a judge who was going to hear an application by Muteswa for him to return the child of being compromised, allegedly after being in telephonic contact with his ex-girlfriend's associates including one of Mnangagwa's sons, Collins.

Justice Jacob Manzunzu went on to hear the case and ruled against Buyanga, giving the South Africa-based businessman 48 hours to hand over the boy to Muteswa or the police, failing which the order would serve as an arrest warrant.

The judge said Buyanga had failed to prove that he and his son had left the country on March 27, as his lawyers argued, after the chief immigration officer said checks at Beitbridge border and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport turned up no evidence of their exit.

Had Buyanga successfully proved his absence, Justice Manzunzu said he would have had no jurisdiction to entertain Muteswa's application.

Buyanga subsequently lost a bid before another High Court judge to have Manzunzu's order suspended. Justice Joseph Mafusire accused Buyanga's lawyers of "playing hide and seek" with the court by failing to prove where Buyanga was.

Writing to Mnangagwa, the businessman said: "I have repeatedly stated that I am not in Zimbabwe, neither was I in Zimbabwe on the court date as I had already left the country. For the record, I communicated this information to the Judicial Service Commission as well as the Judge President before the matter was heard and a judgement delivered… Unfortunately for me, there was radio silence on all complaints made."

Buyanga said the lack of rule of law in Zimbabwe was inhibiting "meaningful development", adding: "This is one of the main elements that continues to constrain our success as a nation Mr President."

Meanwhile, Buyanga has expressed disappointment with the Zimbabwe government for failing to acknowledge financial donations made following an appeal by finance minister Mthuli Ncube.

Buyanga did not disclose how much he deposited into the government's CBZ coronavirus appeal fund.

"While I do not expect my donation to make headlines, I would at least expect even a discrete acknowledgement from the relevant office as accountability is a key issue," he told Mnangagwa.

Buyanga said he had never benefitted "monetarily or otherwise" from the Zimbabwe government, yet he says he has "continued to look at the good of the country and not the bad as I carry on my path of hope that Zimbabwe will rise from the ashes."

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

21 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

34 mins ago | 287 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

35 mins ago | 190 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

35 mins ago | 139 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

37 mins ago | 135 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

50 mins ago | 193 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

50 mins ago | 176 Views

8 sworn in as Judicial Service commissioners

50 mins ago | 145 Views

Tanda Tavaruva declared liberation war hero

51 mins ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy secures transport for 400 Zimbabweans in SA

52 mins ago | 110 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zim media warned against fake news during Covid-19 coverage

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Tips for writing an argumentative essay

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

3 hrs ago | 2486 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

3 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

4 hrs ago | 3167 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

5 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

5 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

8 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

9 hrs ago | 874 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

9 hrs ago | 3647 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

9 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

9 hrs ago | 3418 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

9 hrs ago | 4159 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

9 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

9 hrs ago | 608 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

9 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

9 hrs ago | 871 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

9 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

9 hrs ago | 2902 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

9 hrs ago | 1083 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

9 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

9 hrs ago | 390 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

9 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

9 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa to take back non-productive farms, says Minister

9 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

9 hrs ago | 5602 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days