MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

by Mandla Ndlovu
Firebrand Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe is reportedly missing after being arrested on Wednesday after.

She was part of the team that led a demonstration in Warren Park.


In a statement on Wednesday, the party said, "The whereabouts of Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri & Netsai Marova are presently unknown. Their lawyers have gone to Harare Central and Milton Park Police stations and the showgrounds Road Block where the 3 were arrested."

The party said it is suspecting it is suspecting a case of abduction.



