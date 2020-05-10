MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The whereabouts of Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri & Netsai Marova are presently unknown. Their lawyers have gone to Harare Central & Milton Park Police stations & the showgrounds Road Block where the 3 were arrested. @PoliceZimbabwe say they aren't there. Suspected abduction. — MDC Zimbabwe (@mdczimbabwe) May 13, 2020

Firebrand Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe is reportedly missing after being arrested on Wednesday after.She was part of the team that led a demonstration in Warren Park.In a statement on Wednesday, the party said it is suspecting a case of abduction.