Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo has announced the untimely death of Brigadier GeneralCrispan Masuku.He was 61.The brigadier general passed on this morning, 13 May 2020 at 0200 hours at the United Bulawayo Hospital in Bulawayo.In 2014, Brig-Gen Masuku stood in for the late President Robert Mugabe and conferred new ranks to 23 promoted lieutenant colonels.Mourners are gathered at House Number 7, Masfield Road, Malindela, Bulawayo.