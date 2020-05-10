Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

<br>

‘Every interest is at war these days and it can be hard to decipher truth from fiction in these days replete with FAKE NEWS'. APEX WORLD NEWS: Launching this JUNE. 24hr Global TV & Online News. WATCH video, RT & Share #apexnews pic.twitter.com/8txvI73Z0i — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) May 5, 2020

Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced that he is partnering with his spiritual father Uebert Angel to launch a news channel called Apex World News to counter what they termed fake news.Posting on Facebook, Bushiri said, "Prophet Uebert Angel and I will be launching this GENUINE NEWS CHANNEL - which unlike the FAKE NEWS media full of inauthentic stories about us and the world - will give you the truest and most accurate news with the most upmarket professionalism."The news channel will be launched in June.