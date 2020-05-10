Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

by Mandla Ndlovu
58 secs ago | Views
Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced that he is partnering with his spiritual father Uebert Angel to launch a news channel called Apex World News to counter what they termed fake news.

Posting on Facebook, Bushiri said, "Prophet Uebert Angel and I will be launching this GENUINE NEWS CHANNEL - which unlike the FAKE NEWS media full of inauthentic stories about us and the world - will give you the truest and most accurate news with the most upmarket professionalism."

The news channel will be launched in June.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Army Commander dies

37 mins ago | 418 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

59 mins ago | 827 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

1 hr ago | 725 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

8 sworn in as Judicial Service commissioners

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Tanda Tavaruva declared liberation war hero

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe Embassy secures transport for 400 Zimbabweans in SA

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

3 hrs ago | 918 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

3 hrs ago | 776 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zim media warned against fake news during Covid-19 coverage

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Tips for writing an argumentative essay

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

4 hrs ago | 2888 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

4 hrs ago | 3203 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

5 hrs ago | 3348 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

6 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

6 hrs ago | 3415 Views

Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League

8 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zanu PF activist advises Kuwadzana residents to register with party to get food

9 hrs ago | 928 Views

Mnangagwa donates 10 tonnes of rice to apostolic sect

10 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

10 hrs ago | 3691 Views

Zimbabwe hampered by regent shortages

10 hrs ago | 709 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

10 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

10 hrs ago | 3494 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

10 hrs ago | 4370 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

10 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Returnees to leave isolation without COVID-19 test results

10 hrs ago | 625 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

10 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Lion terrorises Beitbridge villagers

10 hrs ago | 915 Views

Soldier in court for biting off lender's nose

10 hrs ago | 597 Views

Plan to cancel by-elections undemocratic

10 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

10 hrs ago | 3109 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

10 hrs ago | 1116 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Econet Group imports 100 000 Covid-19 test kits

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

Johane Masowe Apostolic sect donates to Bosso

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

'Mnangagwa too busy to meddle in opposition parties' internal politics'

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

Overcrowding worries at isolation centres

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

11 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Mnangagwa meets Chinese health experts

11 hrs ago | 193 Views

Khami Dam plan reignites debate

11 hrs ago | 315 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days