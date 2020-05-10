Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa is hurting foreign nationals who live here.

Many last had an income in March and many have faced retrenchments and evictions.

They're now calling for repatriation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?5&v=1o6Cgkg9vvY

Norest Svosve arrived in South Africa in January to print books as an author.

But the lockdown has prevented him from grieving his daughter who died in Zimbabwe since then.

Svosve says there are many other Zimbabweans who want to go back home, even though South Africa represents a greener pasture.

He says he has started a movement, urging his government to intervene.


Source - eNCA

