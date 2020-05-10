'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo says the position of Secretary-General is an albatross on the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and it takes its roots from ZANU which had problems with its Secretary Generals before 1990.Moyo was making an analysis of the power struggles that have bedeviled the MDC since the 2005 split and its successive factionalism that developed in the following years.Said Moyo, "No position has cursed if not ruined the MDC more than that of the Secretary-General (SG). Three times under 20 years. The roots of the curse are in ZANU. As SG, Mugabe grabbed the presidency from Sithole. Tekere tried the trick on Mugabe, who responded by abolishing the SG post!"Moyo's statements drew the ire of Sandton based business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere who accused Moyo of shunning constitutionalism and resorting to superstition."When a constitution is offended, superstition becomes a mischievous diversion. The facts of the dispute have nothing2do with the SG but about people who have surprising cheerleaders even when they choose to be above their own rules. Constitutionalism must visit your mind soonest mate." Mawere said.