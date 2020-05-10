Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zambian President orders re-opening of Victoria Falls 'to save jobs'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday ordered the re-opening of the Victoria Falls and local hotels to tourists – on the same day that the country announced the highest daily jump in coronavirus cases.

Lungu announced a partial lockdown on March 25, closing gymnasiums, bars, restaurants and large gatherings, but he did not close the country's borders.

On May 8, he allowed most businesses to re-open and also announced the re-opening of exam-taking classes from June 1.

The 63-year-old took a tour of the Victoria Falls on Tuesday and ordered officials to re-open the premier tourist attraction, on the border with Zimbabwe, "to save jobs". On the same day, the health ministry announced 174 new cases from 338 tests performed on May 9 and 10, taking the cumulative cases to 441.

Lungu said the closure of the Victoria Falls was "suffocating" the tourism sector, which contributed US$1.8 billion to the economy (6 percent of GDP) and employs more than 300,000 people, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Lungu noted that Livingstone town had no recorded cases of the coronavirus, as he urged his tourism minister Ronald Chitotela to facilitate a re-opening that adheres to "the new normal" – a reference to World Health Organisation guidelines on curbing the spread of the virus.

Chitotela noted that international restrictions on air travel could mean that it would be many months before overseas tourists flock to the falls again. He urged tourism players to come up with incentives to encourage domestic tourism.

Lungu said it was disheartening that not many tourists will get to see the spectacle of the Victoria Falls this winter season after an astonishing rebound.

"The falls are at their peak this year after several years of low water levels, but there are no tourists here," Lungu said.

Livingstone Tourism Council representative Rodney Sikumba said they were grateful to the government for responding to their request of re-opening tourism sites whose closure threatened thousands of jobs.

Seven people have died from the coronavirus in Zambia, while 117 have recovered.

All systems go … Zambian President Edgar Lungu leads officials on a tour of the Victoria Falls

Zambia did not follow its neighbours in closing its borders although it has closed its border with Tanzania over concerns about that country's response to the spread of the virus. The move came after the town of Nakonde, on the border with Tanzania, recorded 76 new cases.

International flights in and out of Zambia are allowed, but only from the main airport in Lusaka. Visitors arriving at the airport get a temperature screening, and those exhibiting symptoms are taken away for further testing and mandatory quarantining.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, has closed the Victoria Falls rainforest indefinitely, although most businesses have been allowed to re-open. Only one person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Victoria Falls from the 37 cases nationally, and they have since recovered, according to the health ministry.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa disowns diplomats

6 mins ago | 10 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

41 mins ago | 60 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

1 hr ago | 231 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

1 hr ago | 523 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

2 hrs ago | 1082 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

4 hrs ago | 2612 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

4 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

5 hrs ago | 5033 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

5 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

5 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

6 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

6 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

6 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

6 hrs ago | 828 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

6 hrs ago | 810 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

7 hrs ago | 1054 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

7 hrs ago | 1028 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

7 hrs ago | 1102 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

8 hrs ago | 4039 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

8 hrs ago | 4219 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

9 hrs ago | 3559 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

10 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

10 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

14 hrs ago | 3783 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

14 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

14 hrs ago | 3655 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

14 hrs ago | 4730 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

14 hrs ago | 1681 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

14 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

14 hrs ago | 3452 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

14 hrs ago | 1198 Views

World Bank says not ready to extend assistance to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Khupe vows will not dump POLAD

14 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Jailed robber's wife hides gun in field

15 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Chiwenga's wife to go under the knife

15 hrs ago | 8921 Views

Moyo blocks Chamisa ally

15 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Mudzuri under fire for blasting MDC MPs' move

15 hrs ago | 1649 Views

BREAKING: New Coronavirus cases reported at Chinese company in Harare

24 hrs ago | 11116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days