Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Newly formed Fathers' Rights Movement Zimbabwe has hailed the move by Frank Buyanga Sadiqi to stand up for his rights as a Father in a child custody battle with his former partner Chantelle Muteswa.In a statement on Wednesday, the organisation's chairman Tinashe Nyakudya said Buyanga is fighting a legal battle on behalf of all fathers who are disenfranchised and robbed of a chance to be present fathers in their children's lives.Nyakudya said, "Fathers have been reduced to ATM machines whose only role and responsibility is to cough up cash for the welfare of children."Most fathers are denied custody rights, while others are even barred from seeing their very own children. As an organization we applaud Buyanga for being resolute in his quest to have his rights as a Father respected. The outcome of the Buyanga fight will have a very strong legal bearing on Father's rights issues in Zimbabwe, hence the movement is taking a keen interest in the matter and would also seek the watchful eye of international rights organisations to ensure that fathers' rights are respected in Zimbabwe."Buyanga recently wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa voicing his displeasure on how the Zimbabwe Republic Police has handled the child custody issue.According to Nyakudya, Fathers' Rights Movement Zimbabwe is set to be a country chapter of the Global Fathers Rights Movement.The Movement says it has chapters in several countries including South Africa, Australia, UK, USA among others.These chapters deal with fathers' rights in their respective countries.