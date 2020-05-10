Latest News Editor's Choice


Thief gives birth at crime scene

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
A pregnant woman went into labour upon arrest for allegedly stealing sheep from a neighbouring homestead in Mudzi.

Sarudzai Mukwaira, 37, gave birth to a baby boy the day she got arrested along with her accomplice niece Erina Joswa, 30, after they allegedly went to a fellow villager Tombotiya family's kraal and strangled two sheep before taking off into the bush.

The two women hail from the village head's Mukwaira family under chief Nyamukohwo.

Mashonaland East Provincial spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed to H-Metro that the two have been arrested for stock theft at their house after a tip off and foot prints tracing.

"The two women are now in police custody assisting with investigations.

"On Monday at around 2 am the two accused persons Sarudzai Mukwaira and Erina Joswa residing at Mukwaira village proceeded to Tombotiya's place of residence.

"Erina entered the pen and killed the sheep by strangling them whilst Sarudzai was checking if any person was coming.

"They took off with sheep on their heads and went through the forest to avoid a trace of prints.

"They took the stolen sheep to Sarudzai's homestead and hid them in the wardrobe and at around 7 am, they them started skinning the animals," he explained.

It has been reported that the Tombotiya's family discovered that some of their flock were missing after they saw other animals straying outside the pen.

"Local police details of the neighbourhood made a trace of footprints and they were led to Erina's homestead.

"They match the print and it was similar.

"She was taken as a suspect and was brought to Suswe for interview where she denied the allegations.

"She was released pending investigations that is when members of the community and the complainant got information that Sarudzai was holding meat in her room.

"A search was conducted leading to the discovery of a dish containing two slaughtered sheep and the two suspects are held pending court appearance," added Insp Mwanza.

Source - hmetro

Most Popular In 7 Days