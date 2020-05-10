Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa makes appointment

by Staff reportert
49 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Agnes Mahomva to the newly created post of chief coordinator, national response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet with immediate effect.

Before her latest assignment, Dr Mahomva was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The President is expected to appoint her replacement in due course.

In a statement, the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Dr Mahomva was appointed due to her technical astuteness in management of Covid-19 in the country. He said Dr Mahomva capabilities were laid bare while serving as the Permanent Secretary of Health and Child Care and guided Government on behavioural adjustments needed to protect the nation against the spread of the pandemic.

"His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 203 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, approved the appointment of Dr Agnes Mahomva to the newly created post of Chief Coordinator, National Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic in the Office of the President and Cabinet," said Dr Sibanda.

"The post has been created after due consideration of the work of the Ad-hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid -19, which has indicated the need for an evidence based, and coordinated division of labour between and among Government agencies and other significant entities, as the country acts to prevent, manage and contain cases of infection and illness relating to the virus."

Dr Sibanda said Dr Mahomva also advised Government on necessary health protocols that must be followed when dealing with cases, both suspected and confirmed. He said she brings to her new post vast experience on health matters after working for regional and international institutions in the medical sector.

"Dr Mahomva's leadership is critical in coordinating the country's expertise in medical, epidemiological and related research and practices and in intensifying activities in the area of public health at a time when the country is contending with a formidable health threat. She will also take responsibility for ensuring synergies in activities relating to the logistical, resource mobilisation, materials production, and distribution, protective services and monitoring functions in the fight against Covid-19," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

2 secs ago | 0 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

10 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

10 hrs ago | 4392 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

10 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

10 hrs ago | 902 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 1216 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

11 hrs ago | 2562 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

12 hrs ago | 2921 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

12 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

12 hrs ago | 1210 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

12 hrs ago | 1763 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

13 hrs ago | 4023 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

13 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

14 hrs ago | 4863 Views

Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

14 hrs ago | 7279 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

14 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

15 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

15 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

15 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

15 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

15 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

15 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

15 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

16 hrs ago | 700 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

16 hrs ago | 1235 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

16 hrs ago | 1277 Views

What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

16 hrs ago | 1347 Views

PHOTOS: MDC Youths demonstrate in Harare

18 hrs ago | 5075 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Swati not Karanga'

18 hrs ago | 6053 Views

Mutodi fears to be killed by Mutsvangwa and SB Moyo...appeals for prayers

19 hrs ago | 4111 Views

Seven Chipinge town councillors backs Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

20 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Mwonzora 2 - Chamisa 0

20 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Chamisa's MPs resist Parly withdrawal

24 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Chamisa MPs snub Parly committees but Zanu-PF MPs form required quorum

24 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Komichi sings Mnangagwa praises?

24 hrs ago | 3783 Views

'It's time for real dialogue,' says Mnangagwa's advisor

24 hrs ago | 5067 Views

Zimbabwe nurses give strike notice

24 hrs ago | 1809 Views

DRC seeks Mnangagwa intervention in border dispute with Zambia

24 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Mudenda erred in recalling MDC Alliance MPs

24 hrs ago | 3760 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns Health secretary

24 hrs ago | 1292 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days