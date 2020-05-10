Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

News / National

by Staff reportert

ZANU-PF is bracing for the change of the world order post Covid-19 pandemic when digitalisation will take centre stage, party national political commissar Victor Matemadanda has said.Matemadanda said the party is also advising the Government on the strategies to integrate Zimbabweans who have returned home and how their respective skills can be used in the various sectors of the economy."The other thing that is going to change forever is the ICTs approach, it is unfortunate that some people seem to be reluctant but just observing you can see that the economy, any transaction or dealing that involves paper will be a thing of the past."The economy will go digital, everything will be digital and it is important for us as a party to be geared, to be informed, to be ready for whatever will be the order of the day, of course being ahead because what we have agreed as a party is that our party is supreme to the Government," said Matemadanda in an interview with the party's information department."Not to just say shefu but the shefu should have content, at times we say people do not respect us and at times people don't want to respect empty brains then we say the people are wrong. It is time that even in leadership people get prepared, research is needed if one wants to remain a relevant leader otherwise you will cry that people don't recognise you, but you would have been overtaken by events."Matemadanda said departments within the party should work round the clock not only to document reports but also ideas and strategies to give the Government direction."It is also my view that even our departments should be focused. I know there are some departments who tell themselves that work is on the day of the politburo meeting and aft er the politburo they go to their farms and so forth, we cannot continue to have that," he said."We are the party that is in power, we are the party that has said our party is superior to Government, we must be able to advise the Government. What we are now looking at is that in the past we used to fill positions, I think we need to change that to ensure that relevant people are put in those positions to make sure that they contribute meaningfully to the development of the country."Matemadanda said the commissariat's mobilisation strategy is going to be projected based on productivity and will not exclude those outside the party in order to show seriousness about sustaining the national economy.