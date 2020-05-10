Teacher kills wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CHIMANIMANI teacher allegedly battered his wife to death following a scuffle over infidelity allegations.Amos Gwinyai (38), of Makotamo village under Chief Muusha in Chimanimani, appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe on Tuesday.On April 6, Gwinyai came home at around 6pm and was confronted by his wife, the late Nyasha Mudzimu, who accused him of having an extra-marital affair.Gwinyai and the now-deceased were teachers at Makondwa Secondary School in Chimanimani district.Mudzimu allegedly accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair with a fellow teacher at the same school.The accused reacted angrily and assaulted the now-deceased, who sustained head injuries.Mudzimu was ferried to Mutare Provincial Hospital, where she died a few days later. He was remanded in custody to May 14.