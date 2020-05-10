Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TOBACCO farmers in most parts of the country have reportedly withheld their crop, refusing to release the golden leaf to transporters to be sold at the auction floors in their absence.

Transporters have also allegedly parked their vehicles in protest over meagre payments at auction floors, in local currency after incurring huge costs in foreign currency.

NewsDay is reliably informed that as a result, the auction floors are selling a paltry 500 bales of tobacco per day instead of 3 500 bales on peak days.

The tobacco selling season opened a fortnight ago and due to the COVID-19 lockdown, farmers are not allowed to visit the auction floors, but surrender their crop to transporters to be sold in their absence.

Tobacco Transporters Association of Zimbabwe representative Rutendo Sande yesterday confirmed the standoff.

"The message got to farmers late," Sande said.

"Most of the farmers are holding onto their crop, refusing to hand it over to transporters so that it can be sold in their absence.

"This has reduced the supply of the tobacco to the auction floors. Auction floors usually sell 3 500 bales per day, but most are selling 500 bales."

He said transporters had also parked their vehicles because they could not sustain operational costs.

"For instance, if you are a new transporter, you need $3 700 to acquire a permit from Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB). After that, one has to buy a bailing box which costs US$350 each.

"If you have a bigger truck, one needs two bailing boxes. On top of that, they use foreign currency to fuel their trucks, adding to other ancillary costs. When they get to the auction floors, they are paid 25% in local currency."

Sande said some auction floors were refusing to have the crop ferried by private players, but registered companies charging parallel market rates.

"We are appealing to government to intervene and solve the issue," Sande said.

The transporters also lamented the delay in payment for the delivered crop, taking about four days, leaving them incurring costs while waiting to get vouchers of sale to farmers in the rural areas.

Both Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri and TIMB chief executive Andrew Matibiri were not reachable for comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, a tobacco company, Voedsel, has introduced strict screening of farmers for COVID-19 at its Mvurwi depot.

The company has established an isolation centre for COVID-19 symptomatic clients to be quarantined, apart from providing respiratory masks and a sanitisation booth.

Sydney Siriro, Voedsel floor manager, said they were following all health tips by government to safeguard their clients from the deadly pandemic.

Government was forced to decentralise the auctioning of tobacco this year to avoid the spread of COVID-19, which has so far killed over 295 000 globally, infecting over 4,3 million.

Tobacco is the country's biggest foreign currency earner, raking in an average of US$1 billion annually.
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

4 mins ago | 4 Views

BVTA distributes masks to members

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

2 hrs ago | 4066 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

3 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

3 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

3 hrs ago | 824 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

3 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Bosso admit financial woes

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Nurses shelve strike

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Teacher kills wife

3 hrs ago | 712 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

3 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

13 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

13 hrs ago | 5718 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

13 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

13 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

14 hrs ago | 3159 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

15 hrs ago | 3632 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

15 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1350 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

15 hrs ago | 2269 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

16 hrs ago | 4781 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

16 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

17 hrs ago | 6945 Views

Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

17 hrs ago | 8345 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

18 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

18 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

18 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

18 hrs ago | 3975 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

18 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

18 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

18 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

19 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

19 hrs ago | 777 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

19 hrs ago | 1312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days