Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso admit financial woes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGH LANDERS have admitted that they have been plunged into financial problems due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bosso lost coach Mark Harrison who left the club to return home to Britain as the effects of the disease hit the club to the core.

The club, insists the coach will come back to continue in his role, but observers have suggested the financial implications of the coronavirus-induced de-lay to the start of the league were responsible for Harrison's departure.

While admitting financial woes, Bosso have declined to shed light on the status of their sponsorship deal with NetOne.

"I don't think at the moment there is any club or organisation that is financially happy because everyone is affected by COVID-19. As a club we don't exist in a vacuum. We are equally affected by the pandemic. For the everyday running of the club, we don't only depend on sponsorship. We depend on income from the clubhouse and gate-takings and there hasn't been any activity due to the lock-down, so we are obviously affected and can-not be happy," said club spokesperson Ronald Moyo on Tuesday.

By the end of last week, players from both Highlanders and Caps United had reportedly not received their salaries for April. There has also been talk of pay cuts at giants Dynamos who are bankrolled by cigarettes manufacturer Rudland and George, a subsidiary of Gold Leaf Tobacco. Responding to questions from journalists on Tuesday on reports the Ne-tOne deal was coming to an end, Moyo declined to elaborate.

"We don't comment on those issues. Like you said those are media reports. We communicate with our sponsors and partners from a corporate perspective. In everything that we do, we don't communicate through the media and at the moment we will not comment on that," Moyo said.

He, however, said like every sector of business, Highlanders had not been spared the vagaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has suspended all sporting activities globally with uncertainty on when things will return to normalcy. While Zifa have said that league football is likely to start in August or September, the government has not made any moves to allow sportspersons back to training.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

5 mins ago | 5 Views

BVTA distributes masks to members

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

2 hrs ago | 4082 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

3 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

3 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

3 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Nurses shelve strike

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Teacher kills wife

3 hrs ago | 712 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

3 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

13 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

13 hrs ago | 5720 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

13 hrs ago | 3449 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

13 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

14 hrs ago | 3159 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

15 hrs ago | 3633 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

15 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1352 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

15 hrs ago | 2271 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

16 hrs ago | 4784 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

16 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

17 hrs ago | 6950 Views

Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

17 hrs ago | 8346 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

18 hrs ago | 3865 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

18 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

18 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

18 hrs ago | 3975 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

18 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

18 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

18 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

19 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

19 hrs ago | 777 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

19 hrs ago | 1312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days