Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family buries wrong corpse

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Residents assist in the exhumation of Robert Machemedze's body in Bindura. Machemedze was mistakenly identified as Taurai Batsirai following an accident. Police officers were also present at the exhumation
A BINDURA family on Tuesday buried a wrong corpse following a case of mistaken identity.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm that we received a report of a mistaken body that was buried in Bindura and paperwork is in progress to exhume the body," Mundembe said.

There was drama at Bindura cemetery when a family from Nyanga came to claim the body of their deceased relative, Robert Machemedze, who had already been buried after being mistaken for Taurai Batsirai.

Machemedze and Batsirai died in separate road accidents on May 9, and their bodies were taken for post-mortem in Harare and then kept in the mortuary at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

Batsirai died in an accident in Harare, while Machemedze also succumbed from injuries sustained in a road accident along the Bindura-Shamva Highway.

But on Monday, Batsirai's girlfriend, Tariro Sithole, is alleged to have wrongly identified the body of her boyfriend, leading to the burial of the wrong corpse.

When the Machemedze family went to collect their relative's body, a family member, Isaac Machemedze, immediately realised that the body shown to them did not belong to their relative.

They filed a police report and investigations revealed their relative's body had been taken to Bindura. They went to Bindura and found their relative already buried.

Machemedze's body was eventually exhumed yesterday and taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals ahead of its reburial on a date yet to be advised.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BVTA distributes masks to members

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

2 hrs ago | 3928 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2600 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

2 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

3 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Bosso admit financial woes

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Nurses shelve strike

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Teacher kills wife

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

13 hrs ago | 3293 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

13 hrs ago | 5694 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

13 hrs ago | 3435 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

13 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 1393 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

14 hrs ago | 3151 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

15 hrs ago | 3625 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

15 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1348 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

15 hrs ago | 2247 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

16 hrs ago | 4767 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

16 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

17 hrs ago | 6896 Views

Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

17 hrs ago | 8318 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

18 hrs ago | 3859 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

18 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

18 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

18 hrs ago | 3966 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

18 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Yellow Vest Zimbabwe in solidarity with MDC Alliance MPs

18 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Chamisa's MPs express concerns about their welfare

18 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Plea for omalayitsha to move goods

19 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Forex deal ends in stabbings

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Two die in fatal traffic accident

19 hrs ago | 1311 Views

MDC Youth Assembly condemns illegal arrest of its youth leaders

19 hrs ago | 1376 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days