Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Eighteen MDC Alliance councillors in Mutare has declared their support for for their leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mutare MDC Alliance Council Chief Whip Edson Kalulu said May was a voluntary referendum of some sort as the Manicaland Provincial Capital City Councilors opened up on who is who in this egalitarian pivoted struggle.

"One Clr after the other, led by the uncompromising Mayor, His Worship, Clr Blessing Tandi, took 'vows' to stand by the Political Party MDCA, the Gweru 2019 National Congress results that gave birth to the President Advocate Nelson Chamisa-led administration," he said.

"No amount of financial persuasion or brute force, or even ZANU PF chicanery disguised as justice, will move the People's Clrs to join the Khupe-Mwonzora political novices, desperate political malcontents and unrepentant fortune-hunters at the expense of the electorate that voted President Chamisa and them in 2018, fully aware that MDCA is a registered and separate political party."

He said thrashing Khupe and her MDCThokozanu at the 2018 Zimbabwe Harmonised Elections, in-as-much-as was the absolute and resounding rejection of #Mwonzora at the Constitutional MDCA May 2020 Gweru National Congress, was more deliberate than accidental, more about the majority than their personal egos and above all clear votes of "no confidence" in both Khupe and Mwonzora.

"The same is true for Morgan Komichi (#Cup) and Elias Mudzuri (#Engineer)," he said.

"As Mutare Clrs, we see the need to recall these propositional representative Senators Komichi Mwonzora and Mudzuri, than them recalling us. President Chamisa noted that the three were no long electable political material, hence his benevolence to have them as Senators. They are not grateful and must be shown the exit door as soon as is yesterday." bellowed the Clrs in some form of a chorus."

He said the unwarranted raid by the heavily armed ZRP, under the guise of Covid19 monitoring, won't deter the Mutare City Clrs' from their resolute to stand with Zimbabwe's ever youngest, brilliant, people centred, God fearer and visionary politician in the People's President Advocate & Pastor Nelson Chamisa.

"If anything, "the Clr's are more resolute," His Worship Mayor Tandi emphatically underscored. The MDCA Manicaland Provincial Secretary General, Godfrey Mubatsa and Senator Lady Chabuka addressed the ZRP officers (Chief Superintendent Makavanga and Assistant Inspector Bhelo) who came in two truckloads off riot police (the ZRP eventually out numbered the meeting delegates)," he said.

"There is no price whatsoever and to whosoever in guessing that the ZRP did not observe Covid19 social distance, let alone try to enforce iron other. Probably, they (ZRP) are immune to Covid19 attack, their uniforms are, but the best Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) too."

Kalulu said MDCA elected Mutare City Clrs, vowed to take orders only from their party led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa, a political party that indeed was/is acknowledged by ZEC, Zimbabwe Parliament and beyond the political boundaries.

"The political weight and confidence have also been thrown behind the Manicaland Provincial Chairman, a real fighter, a man of his word and a leader of repute, #Gweja, Hon Chapfiwa Prosper Mutseyami" he said.

"No to Khupeists,
No to Mwonzoraists,
No to Komichists,
No to Mudzurists
And;
No to the Few Angels of doom in Manicaland.

Toyema nayee! Gweja!
Toyema nayee! Chamisa!
Toyema nayo! MDCA!"

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

15 mins ago | 74 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

24 mins ago | 30 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

55 mins ago | 69 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

1 hr ago | 628 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

1 hr ago | 562 Views

BVTA distributes masks to members

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

4 hrs ago | 6169 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 3682 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

4 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

4 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

4 hrs ago | 3313 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

4 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

4 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Bosso admit financial woes

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Nurses shelve strike

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Teacher kills wife

4 hrs ago | 996 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

5 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

5 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

14 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

14 hrs ago | 5992 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

14 hrs ago | 3637 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

15 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 1417 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

16 hrs ago | 3289 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

16 hrs ago | 3851 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

17 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

17 hrs ago | 1384 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

17 hrs ago | 2464 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

18 hrs ago | 4920 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

18 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

18 hrs ago | 7859 Views

Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

19 hrs ago | 8722 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

19 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

19 hrs ago | 2859 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

19 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

20 hrs ago | 4084 Views

Mudzuri belts 'greedy' MDC leaders

20 hrs ago | 2293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days