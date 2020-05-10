Latest News Editor's Choice


'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

by Mandla Ndlovu
2020-05-10
Former MDC Vice President Engineer Elias Mudzuri says the party has been infiltrated by individuals who do not follow the founding values of the labour backed opposition movement.

In a tweet in Thursday, Mudzuri said, "Let's admit we have lost direction as a party and we have diverted from our original values, principles and goals because amongst us are individuals with ill-intentions and agendas that are at variance with the people's desire for genuine change and a better life."

Mudzuri added that the party was now forcing its members of parliament to tow the party instead of engaging with them.

"Fascism starts with unwarranted intimidation of respectable Members of Parliament so as to coerce them to tow the line. Party deployees must be treated with the dignity and respect commensurate with their status in society to avoid putting the name of the party into disrepute." He said.

Mudzuri one of the three MDC senators who have broken ranks with the main MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa and is warming up to the new leadership of the smaller faction led by Thokozani Khupe.



Source - Byo24News

