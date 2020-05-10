South Africa arrests foreign security guards

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority of South Africa recently reported that it made a surprise arrest of about 13 people at Randburg after a surprise visit at Spar, a car dealership and a residential estate.According to PriSA three of the arrested people were Directors of security companies who are accused of knowingly deploying unregistered officers, while ten are Security Officers.South Africans who took to social media praised the move by PriSA saying armed illegal foreigners nationals poise a great danger to the society.The country can't have qualified security guards being overlooked for cheap labour by big companies.According to South African government reports there are over 200 000 unregistered security guards working in South Africa."This means that there are hundreds of non PSIRA compliant security companies roaming the streets of South Africa. Even more worrying is the amount of unlicensed weapons that these non- compliant security guards and companies are handling on a daily basis. Residential Corporate Bodies too contribute this by hiring their own security guards who are not PSIRA registered. The consequences of this might not seem detrimental however the truth of the matter is that any non- PSIRA complaint business is liable to a hefty fine or a prison sentence of up to 2 years." An online publication Kallvest recently wrote.