Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

by Mandla Ndlovu
18 secs ago | Views
Masvingo police have reported that they are investigating a case of murder that emanated from a witchcraft dispute among a certain family.

According to the police report, the domestic dispute over accusations of witchcraft turned fatal when a 34-year-old man was assaulted with a log and in the process was stabbed with a knife on the neck.

He died on the spot.

The incident is said to have occurred at Village 3, Mukosi Resettlement.

Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Christopher Zivuku of the above address in connection with the murder case.

Information may be passed to any nearest police station or National Complaints Desk on telephone number 0242703631.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

37 mins ago | 257 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

46 mins ago | 87 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

2 hrs ago | 871 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

BVTA distributes masks to members

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

4 hrs ago | 6563 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 3836 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

4 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

4 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

5 hrs ago | 3532 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

5 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

5 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Bosso admit financial woes

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Nurses shelve strike

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Teacher kills wife

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

5 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

5 hrs ago | 861 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

5 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

5 hrs ago | 811 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

15 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

15 hrs ago | 6052 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

15 hrs ago | 3673 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

15 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 1427 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

16 hrs ago | 3319 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

17 hrs ago | 3896 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

17 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

17 hrs ago | 1398 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

17 hrs ago | 2486 Views

MDC Vice President Lynette Karenyi-Kore joins Thokozani Khupe?

18 hrs ago | 4949 Views

'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

18 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Uebert Angel and Bushiri launch TV news channel

19 hrs ago | 8057 Views

Zimbabwe army brigadier general dies

19 hrs ago | 8811 Views

MDC MP Joana Mamombe missing

20 hrs ago | 4002 Views

Mutodi lashes Mugabe coup announcer

20 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Buyanga demands Matanga's suspension

20 hrs ago | 909 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns Chamisa over protests

20 hrs ago | 4101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days