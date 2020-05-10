Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Masvingo police have reported that they are investigating a case of murder that emanated from a witchcraft dispute among a certain family.According to the police report, the domestic dispute over accusations of witchcraft turned fatal when a 34-year-old man was assaulted with a log and in the process was stabbed with a knife on the neck.He died on the spot.The incident is said to have occurred at Village 3, Mukosi Resettlement.Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Christopher Zivuku of the above address in connection with the murder case.Information may be passed to any nearest police station or National Complaints Desk on telephone number 0242703631.