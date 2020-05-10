'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

News / National

I can't remember Ramaphosa subjecting himself to the scrutiny of journalists in a press conference since he became a president. Even tonight, he will speak and leave without being interrogated. Then the same journalists will go write stories of how good his plans are... mxm! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 13, 2020

Say whatever about the reactionary Donald Trump, he actually takes journalistic interrogation EVERYDAY. Your favorite Ramaphosa speaks OVER journalists, preaches & they comply. All of them are already joining the ramaphoria hymn "fellow South Africans", preparing no questions mxm pic.twitter.com/rPLEaKGjMw — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 13, 2020

What is he saying?



"I'll be announcing level three, but not today. Maybe end of May. I'll be announcing economic measures, but not today?"



What is his message today... or he is complying with Baas Steen's command that he must talk? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 13, 2020

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says US President Donald Trump's Covid-19 addresses are good compared with how President Cyril Ramaphosa conducts his.On Wednesday, Ramaphosa gave his fourth Covid-19 address after 48 days in lockdown and 19 days of silence."We are ready to shift to a new phase in our response to the coronavirus pandemic," he told the nation.He said most parts of the country will move to level 3 lockdown by the end of May. However, areas with the highest rates of infection will remain on level 4.Ramaphosa said the government will be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations in the coming days, to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and e-commerce, and reduce restrictions on exercise.Reacting to Ramaphosa's addresses since the lockdown was put into place, Ndlozi said the president does not subject himself to the scrutiny of journalists.Ndlozi also criticised Ramaphosa's lack of engaging with journalists when delivering his addresses."He will speak and leave without being interrogated," he said.Comparing Trump to Ramaphosa, Ndlozi said Trump "actually takes journalistic interrogation every day"."Your favourite, Ramaphosa, speaks over journalists and preaches."Ndlozi's comments saw him topping the trending list as social media users weighed in.