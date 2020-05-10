Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe has defended its Deputy National Chairperson Masimba Dzomba. over an accusation that his Blue-Ram Company was prejudicing consumers by selling substandard products.The accusations came after unnamed persons took to social media and circulated pictures of a 10 kg roller-meal branded Blue-Ram which weighed just above 9 kilograms when placed on a scale, while another 5-kilogram bag was weighing 4.6 kilograms.The unverified picture prompted Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana to tweet that, "We wake up to a 10kg which is actually 9.1kg and a 5kg that is actually 4.6kg. Is this daylight robbery or there is some viable scientific explanation why mealie meal spontaneously loses weight after being packaged?"In a statement on Thursday Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Southern region (incorporating provinces of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Midlands, and Bulawayo) said wishes to express full support and confidence in the association's 1st Vice National Chairman, Mr. Masimba Dzomba."The document circulating on social media attacking his person is simply false and malicious. Mr. Dzomba's business acumen is beyond reproach." The association said. "GMAZ, in this regard, maintains that the policing and monitoring of weights of products in this country is the SOLE responsibility of the Trade Measures Board (Ministry of Industry and Commerce), a creature of Statute, established under the Trade Measures Act. Any aggrieved consumer, competitor, or rival must report any suspected cases to this Board."It is unfortunate, however, that despite this, there are roaming demons that are consumed with jealousy bent on tarnishing Mr. Dzomba's good work."