WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Alliance legislator Joyce Makonya has dumped the main MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa and joined the smaller faction led by Thokozani Khupe.In an interview with journalist, Makonya said she was removed from party WhatsApp group because she comes from Manicaland with Douglas Mwonzora.When asked if she has dumped MDC Alliance she said she supports the Supreme Court ruling which ruled out that MDC-T should go back to its 2014 structures which automatically removes Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.Watch the video below: