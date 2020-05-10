Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance legislator Joyce Makonya has dumped the main MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa and joined the smaller faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

In an interview with journalist, Makonya said she was removed from party WhatsApp group because she comes from Manicaland with Douglas Mwonzora.

When asked if she has dumped MDC Alliance she said she supports the Supreme Court ruling which ruled out that MDC-T should go back to its 2014 structures which automatically removes Nelson Chamisa as party President, leaving Thokozani as the acting MDC-T president.

Watch the video below:






Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

41 mins ago | 81 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

56 mins ago | 339 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

2 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

2 hrs ago | 1061 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 769 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

3 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

4 hrs ago | 1918 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

4 hrs ago | 1685 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1081 Views

BVTA distributes masks to members

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

7 hrs ago | 8550 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 4654 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

7 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

7 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

7 hrs ago | 4507 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

7 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

7 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Bosso admit financial woes

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

7 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

7 hrs ago | 728 Views

Nurses shelve strike

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

Teacher kills wife

7 hrs ago | 1310 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

7 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

7 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

7 hrs ago | 888 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

7 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

7 hrs ago | 994 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

17 hrs ago | 3547 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

17 hrs ago | 6345 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

17 hrs ago | 3835 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

18 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

18 hrs ago | 1449 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

18 hrs ago | 3437 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

19 hrs ago | 4166 Views

How Covid19 is affecting online gambling

19 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

19 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

19 hrs ago | 1435 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

19 hrs ago | 2723 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days