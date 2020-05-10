Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
In the first case of its kind, a Harare man has been taken to court for disclosing another person's Covid-19 positive status on a WhatsApp group in contravention of the Public Health Act, which provides for patient confidentiality.

Jimmy Mhlanga (40), who resides at 41 Divaris Flats, Bluffhill, is employed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and is stationed at its Eastlea Depot.

He appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko on Saturday charged with contravening section 39(2) as read with section (3) of the Public Health Act, chapter 15:17 "disclosing information relating to one's health status, treatment or stay in health establishment."

He was granted $500 bail and would be back in court on June 4 for his routine remand.

According to the prosecution led by Mr Terence Mashaire, Mhlanga reportedly used his mobile phone to disclose the positive status of a Covid-19 patient, her particulars and also revealed details of police members suspected to have made contact with the patient on a WhatsApp platform group named ‘Think Tank No under 18.'

Mhlanga reportedly disclosed the information without the consent or authority of the patient, the court heard. It is the state's case that the cellphone used to commit the crime was recovered from him, while the WhatsApp message was also found in his cellphone and is being held as an exhibit.

According to the state, members of the group who received the said message will be called as state witnesses.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cornered robber surrenders

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

1 min ago | 0 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

3 hrs ago | 995 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

3 hrs ago | 1191 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

4 hrs ago | 2952 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

4 hrs ago | 4568 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

4 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

4 hrs ago | 1428 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

5 hrs ago | 892 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 1033 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

5 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

6 hrs ago | 2384 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

6 hrs ago | 2144 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 1278 Views

BVTA distributes masks to members

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

9 hrs ago | 10423 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 5435 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

9 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

9 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

9 hrs ago | 4998 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

9 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

9 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Bosso admit financial woes

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

9 hrs ago | 865 Views

Nurses shelve strike

9 hrs ago | 523 Views

Teacher kills wife

9 hrs ago | 1410 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

10 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

10 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

10 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

10 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

10 hrs ago | 1094 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

10 hrs ago | 172 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

19 hrs ago | 3614 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

19 hrs ago | 6518 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

19 hrs ago | 3892 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

20 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

20 hrs ago | 1470 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

21 hrs ago | 3535 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

21 hrs ago | 4326 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days