Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Council starts road signs installations

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Beitbridge municipality has started installing standard road signs which conform to set Sadc guidelines as part of the local authority's efforts to transform the town into a medium city.

Finance committee chairperson, Councilor Granger Nyoni said that council had budgeted for 510 road signs to be installed in the CBD and suburbs.

He said so far they have received 279 road signs which they started installing in the CBD on Thursday.

"We have a budget for 510 road signs which are compliant to Sadc standards and so far we have received 279," said Cllr Nyoni.

"Workers from our works department are already on the ground putting up these signs which include; regulatory, warning and informative signs.

In addition, efforts are underway to make sure we take delivery of the remainder and were looking at installing the first batch in our roads in the next four weeks. The program is going to take a long time since we are working with skeleton staff as part of our efforts to comply with the national responses to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic."

He said besides enhancing road safety they the signs will help them reorganize the state of affairs in the town.

Cllr Nyoni said they will also be working on streets and suburbs signage.

He said it was very critical for the local authority to provide a well-organized and safe road network in line with the town's rapid growth.

"Our town is developing at a tremendous speed and we need to make sure that we put all necessary systems that come with its urbanisation. This year we are looking at finishing up the road signs and naming of streets and suburbs," said Clr Nyoni.

He said resources were being mobilised to modernise the time which is a pre-face to those entering from South Africa.

Some of the proposed suburbs names include; Dulivhadzimu (rank area and Mashakada business centre), Limpopo View (Low Density west of the border), Tshidixwa (Old Medium Density), Kwalu 1 and Kwalu 2 (Shule Shule, SDP and Mfelandawonye), Matibe (Low Density east of CBD), Vhembe View (Old Low Density), Madinginye (New Stands) and Tshitaudze (Ma Two Rooms and Mbedzi and Mangavha area).

Beitbridge town was upgraded into a municipality in 2018 and has an estimated population of 70 000 people and an additional 13 000 transient daily population.

In addition, over 2000 light vehicles, 200 buses and 600 haulage trucks pass through the town daily.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cornered robber surrenders

36 mins ago | 187 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

36 mins ago | 110 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

37 mins ago | 77 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

4 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

4 hrs ago | 1314 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

4 hrs ago | 3306 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

5 hrs ago | 5230 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

5 hrs ago | 480 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

5 hrs ago | 1451 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

5 hrs ago | 900 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 1076 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

6 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

7 hrs ago | 2465 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

7 hrs ago | 2237 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 1313 Views

BVTA distributes masks to members

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

10 hrs ago | 10997 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 5529 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

10 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

10 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

10 hrs ago | 5055 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

10 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

10 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Bosso admit financial woes

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

King Zwide Kumalo donate blankets to fight COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 480 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

10 hrs ago | 895 Views

Nurses shelve strike

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

Teacher kills wife

10 hrs ago | 1424 Views

2 800 malaria cases in Matebeleland South

10 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

10 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Zanu-PF braces for post-Covid-19 pandemic, says Matemadanda

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

10 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

10 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mpilo lab stops Covid-19 tests

10 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

10 hrs ago | 1118 Views

'Infrastructure investments would bolster the Zimbabwean economy'

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

20 hrs ago | 3622 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

20 hrs ago | 6555 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

20 hrs ago | 3898 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

20 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 1471 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

21 hrs ago | 3542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days