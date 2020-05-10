Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In a judgment, which could have potentially far-reaching implications over the conversion of USD bank balances to RTGS, the High Court today nullified the exchange control directive issued by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in October 2018 which separated bank accounts into Nostro FCA and RTGS FCA.

The separation of accounts signaled the start of the conversion of USD balances into RTGS, which later culminated in Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019, which formalised the return of local currency.

However in a ruling in the matter brought by Penelope Douglas Stone and Richard Harold Stuart Beattie trading as The Stone/Beattie Studio against the Central Africa Building Society (CABS), the RBZ and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, High Court judge, Justice Happias Zhou nullified the separation of accounts by declaring that Exchange Control Directive R120/2018 was invalid.

Represented by Tendai Biti, The Stone/Beattie Studio had taken its bank, CABS, to court demanding that the US$142 000 that was in the bank in 2016 should be paid in the currency that it was deposited in and not as RTGS currency. While arguing the matter, Biti had stated; "You can not give me goats when I gave you cows." RBZ and the Finance Ministry had been included in the lawsuit for giving a directive that was unlawful, irrational and unconstitutional.

CABS, which refused to pay Stone and Beattie in United States dollars after an initial letter of demand, argued in court that it was only following an RBZ directive and risked penalties if it had defied the central bank.

However, Justice Zhou ordered CABS to pay The Stone/Beattie Studio the money held in their account in 2016 or transfer it into a nostro account nominated by the company within seven days from the date of the order with an interest if 5% per annum from the October 2018 date.

"It is offensive to any sense of justice that a person who holds money in a bank can wake up on any day to be told that his money means something else different from what it has always been. This drastic deprivation of existing rights is not what is contemplated by section 317 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as constituting regulation of the monetary system, protecting the currency of Zimbabwe and implementing monetary policy," Justice Zhou said.

"If the decision of the first respondent was to be allowed to stand the effect of it is that the applicants money is now Z$142000 which is probably less than 4% of its value at the prevailing official rates, which this court cannot ignore. A decision which reduces US$142 000 to fraction of its value cannot be defended in a democratic society founded upon the values enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It in substance manifestly violates the right to property," Justice Zhou said.

The courts still have to deal with several more cases, which relate to currency conversion with the latest being the suit filed by the Law Society of Zimbabwe seeking an order declaring as unconstitutional the Presidential (Temporary Measures) Act, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa evoked to introduce the RTGS as a stand alone national currency. In January this year, the Supreme Court ruled that all debts incurred before February 22 last year must be settled in the local currency at a 1:1 rate against the US dollar in line with SI 33 of 2019.   It seems that the cases will have to end up at the Constitutional Court.

Source - finx

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

37 mins ago | 15 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

47 mins ago | 105 Views

Council starts road signs installations

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

4 hrs ago | 924 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

5 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

5 hrs ago | 1544 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

6 hrs ago | 3814 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

6 hrs ago | 6323 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

6 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

7 hrs ago | 1515 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

7 hrs ago | 937 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

7 hrs ago | 1149 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

7 hrs ago | 3764 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

9 hrs ago | 2633 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

9 hrs ago | 2433 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

9 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

11 hrs ago | 12236 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5865 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

11 hrs ago | 2486 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

11 hrs ago | 2889 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

11 hrs ago | 5224 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

11 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

11 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 2399 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Teacher kills wife

11 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Mnangagwa's rescuer comes to the rescue of Zimbabweans stranded in SA

12 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Inter-city travellers violate lockdown

12 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chamisa's Vic Falls councillors boycott meeting

12 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Mnangagwa makes appointment

12 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Thief gives birth at crime scene

21 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Chamisa disowns diplomats

22 hrs ago | 6612 Views

FULL TEXT: Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on lockdown measures

22 hrs ago | 3923 Views

Fathers' Rights Movement sings Frank Buyanga praises

22 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 1472 Views

MDC Alliance MP Mamombe arrested over demo

23 hrs ago | 3570 Views

'ZANU PF curse haunts MDC' Jonathan Moyo says

23 hrs ago | 4399 Views

Zimbabwean student jumps off moving truck in India, dies

24 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans want out of South Africa

24 hrs ago | 1455 Views

UK has become Zimbabwe's tribal tower

24 hrs ago | 2879 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days