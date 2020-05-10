Latest News Editor's Choice


Poacher jailed 9 years

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
A 27-YEAR-OLD Mushumbi poacher was jailed 9 years by Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday.


Alan Pagan'a of Sedze village,Chief Chisunga in Mbire pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Albert Mazhindu told the court that on May 11 members of Zimparks received a tip off that Pagan'a was selling a pair of elephant tusks.

The team proceeded to Sedze village purporting to be buyers, they approached the convict and he led them to a pit where he had hid the ivory.

He dug it and removed a sack with the ivory, the team introduced themselves leading to his arrest.

The ivory weighed 9,5kilograms valued at US$1673.

