BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

by Maureen Kademaunga, MDC-ALLIANCE Secretary for Social Welfare
36 secs ago
Youth Assembly Leaders C. Chimbiri, Hon. Joanna Mamombe & Netsai Marova were found badly beaten and dumped along Bindura Road. 

We have since rescued them with the help of our lawyers. The Police also attended to the scene. 

We are currently in the process of checking into a medical centre for treatment. 

More details to follow...

Maureen KademaungaSecretary for Social Welfare

Source - Maureen Kademaunga Secretary for Social Welfare

