BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten
Youth Assembly Leaders C. Chimbiri, Hon. Joanna Mamombe & Netsai Marova were found badly beaten and dumped along Bindura Road.
We have since rescued them with the help of our lawyers. The Police also attended to the scene.
We are currently in the process of checking into a medical centre for treatment.
More details to follow...
Source - Maureen Kademaunga Secretary for Social Welfare