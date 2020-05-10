Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
TWO Lands and Agriculture ministry officials were yesterday chucked out of Parliament for failing to produce documents with regards to contracts awarded to different companies for winter wheat programme.

Acting director of procurement in the ministry, Remigio Makoni and Peter Mudzamiri (director of finance) had appeared before the Lands and Agriculture Portfolio Committee chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF) to give oral evidence on the state of financing and preparedness for the 2020 winter cropping season.

Mudzamiri and Makoni said they were representing Lands and Agriculture secreatry John Bhasera who had failed to turn up to give oral evidence. It also turned out that Mudzamiri, who introduced himself as the head of finance, is a pensioner.

"I am a pensioner at the moment, but I am a contractor and I am at the ministry up to the end of 2020," Mudzamiri said.

Wadyajena asked them to explain why the ministry had not submitted documents of the contracts awarded to various companies involved in the winter wheat programme, but the pair claimed the documents were submitted to Parliament.

"The information on the contracts that you submitted is insufficient. We ask you to go back and tell your ministry secretary (Bhasera) that we want him here and that he must bring the information on the contracts as Parliament business takes precedence over other business," Wadyajena said before chucking the officials out of Parliament.

In the past, government officials have also been not forthcoming with information on command agriculture, raising suspicion that the programmes could have been used as conduits for corrupt activities.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

42 mins ago | 167 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

43 mins ago | 151 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

43 mins ago | 127 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

44 mins ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

45 mins ago | 61 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

47 mins ago | 164 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

47 mins ago | 151 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

2 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

9 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

10 hrs ago | 3834 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

10 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

11 hrs ago | 803 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

13 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

13 hrs ago | 2830 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

13 hrs ago | 5808 Views

Council starts road signs installations

14 hrs ago | 965 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

15 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

15 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

15 hrs ago | 772 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

17 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

18 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

18 hrs ago | 2001 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

18 hrs ago | 5019 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

19 hrs ago | 11088 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

19 hrs ago | 634 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

19 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

19 hrs ago | 1744 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

19 hrs ago | 1448 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

20 hrs ago | 5203 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

20 hrs ago | 928 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

21 hrs ago | 3228 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

21 hrs ago | 3247 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

21 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

24 hrs ago | 17130 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 6499 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

24 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

24 hrs ago | 3172 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

24 hrs ago | 6185 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

24 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

24 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 2948 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

24 hrs ago | 738 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

24 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Teacher kills wife

24 hrs ago | 1597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days