Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

by Staff reporter
56 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT of the Traditional Medicines Practices Council (TMPC) Friday Chisanyu has cautioned against herbalists and traditional healers who were claiming to have herbs that cure COVID-19.

The outspoken traditional healer said not only did this create a false sense of security, but could put these healers at risk as COVID-19 patients would seek them out in their numbers.

"Let me clarify this matter and say there is no cure for COVID-19 yet. As traditional healers, we are keen to find the cure but people should not lie," he said.

Lately, there were claims that a herb called Zumbane could cure COVID-19. "People are just taking advantage and that is why we have a sudden mushrooming of herbalists claiming that they have found a cure," he added.

Chisanyu said herbs like Zumbane merely treated symptoms that present alongside the disease but greedy and unscrupulous people were out to make money.

"Zumbane is one of the homeopathy medicines and has been known to treat respiratory diseases mostly,"

This, he said, included shortness of breath, flu, cough, tuberculosis and asthma. It is also used as a preventive medicine if taken regularly and consistently.

"The herb works well in opening up airways and relieves those with shortness of breath," Zumbane, according to Chisanyu, has multiple properties and can be used as an immune booster, apart from detoxification.

"People should still go to hospital for diagnosis and anyone who claims to have a herb that cures COVID-19 should prove it scientifically," he added.

Speaking on the same issue, Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights chairperson Fortune Nyamande said there was no cure yet for COVID-19.

"Currently, there is no known cure or vaccine for COVID-19. Any medicinal product, regardless of its nature must be subjected to randomised clinical trials so that its efficacy and safety are established," he said.

A few days ago, the World Health Organisation cautioned against people using untested remedies for coronavirus after Madagascar officially launched COVID-19 Organics, an organic herbal concoction, claiming that it could cure the virulent respiratory disease.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

2 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

43 mins ago | 174 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

44 mins ago | 158 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

44 mins ago | 134 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

45 mins ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

46 mins ago | 64 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

48 mins ago | 169 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

48 mins ago | 157 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

2 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

9 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

10 hrs ago | 3842 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

10 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

11 hrs ago | 804 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

13 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

13 hrs ago | 2831 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

13 hrs ago | 5824 Views

Council starts road signs installations

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

15 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

15 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

15 hrs ago | 772 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

17 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

18 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

18 hrs ago | 2001 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

18 hrs ago | 5021 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

19 hrs ago | 11098 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

19 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

19 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

19 hrs ago | 1744 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

19 hrs ago | 1448 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

20 hrs ago | 5207 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

20 hrs ago | 929 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

21 hrs ago | 3229 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

21 hrs ago | 3247 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

21 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

24 hrs ago | 17139 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 6501 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

24 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

24 hrs ago | 3173 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

24 hrs ago | 6185 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

24 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

24 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 2950 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

24 hrs ago | 738 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

24 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Teacher kills wife

24 hrs ago | 1597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days