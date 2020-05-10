Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
THE majority of MDC Alliance legislators continued their snub of Parliament business yesterday, with the exception of three MPs who defied their party directive and attended portfolio committee meetings.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance last week resolved to disengage from Parliament in protest over the recall of its four legislators by the Thokozane Khupe-led MDC-T.

The recall followed the Supreme Court ruling that declared Khupe as the acting president of the party, and that Chamisa, who outfoxed her in the race to succeed the late party founder Morgan Tsvangirai, was illegitimate.

After the ruling, Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi immediately crossed the floor to Khupe's camp and recalled four MDC Alliance MPs to assert their authority on the opposition party.

Chamisa's national standing committee last week resolved to temporarily withdraw MDC Alliance MPs from Parliament in protest over the recall that has divided the party.

Yesterday, three MDC Alliance MPs David Tekeshe (Makoni Central), Virginia Senzeni Mafuta and Joyce Makonya (proportional representation MPs from Manicaland) - attended the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture chaired by Justice Mayor Wadyajena.
Tekeshe was absent during the committee meeting but later turned up to address the media.

Komichi, who is at the centre of the MDC fights, was seen milling around Parliament to attend a subcommittee meeting of the Standing Rules and Orders Committee. Tekeshe defended his decision to continue attending Parliament sessions.

"I am not against that directive, but I feel I cannot be called names because my conscience is clear that I represent my people and I am very much part of the MDC Alliance. I have not jumped ship."

Makonya and Mafuta claimed that they belonged to Tsvangirai's MDC-T.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

1 min ago | 1 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

2 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

43 mins ago | 174 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

44 mins ago | 158 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

44 mins ago | 134 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

46 mins ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

46 mins ago | 64 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

48 mins ago | 170 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

48 mins ago | 158 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

2 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

9 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

10 hrs ago | 3843 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

10 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

11 hrs ago | 804 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

13 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

13 hrs ago | 2832 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

13 hrs ago | 5825 Views

Council starts road signs installations

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

15 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

15 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

15 hrs ago | 773 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

17 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

18 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

18 hrs ago | 2001 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

18 hrs ago | 5022 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

19 hrs ago | 11098 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

19 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

19 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

19 hrs ago | 1744 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

19 hrs ago | 1448 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

20 hrs ago | 5208 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

20 hrs ago | 929 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

21 hrs ago | 3229 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

21 hrs ago | 3247 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

21 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

24 hrs ago | 17142 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 6501 Views

Ministers' feud rocks Mnangagwa's government

24 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

24 hrs ago | 3173 Views

Tendai Biti fingered in Chamisa party fissures

24 hrs ago | 6185 Views

Chitungwiza residents block new fuel station

24 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Family buries wrong corpse

24 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Recall of MDC legislators: No easy choice for Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 2950 Views

'Lockdown set to fuel child marriages'

24 hrs ago | 738 Views

Tobacco farmers withhold crop

24 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Teacher kills wife

24 hrs ago | 1597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days