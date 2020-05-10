Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has come under global spotlight, with Western embassies raising the red flag, after three MDC Alliance youth leaders allegedly went missing on Wednesday following their arrest over an unsanctioned demonstration in Harare.

Although police initially confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, they made a U-turn yesterday saying they were unaware of the opposition activists' whereabouts, prompting human rights groups and foreign diplomats to demand answers from Mnangagwa's government amid fears they could have been abducted by State spy agents.

"The ZRP wishes to make it clear that the MDC Alliance members who include Joanah Mamombe, Obey Sithole, Ostallous Siziba, Stanely Manyenga and Justin Chidziva (including Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa) who were involved in an illegal flash demonstration on May 13 in Warren Park, Harare, are not in police custody," police said in a tweet yesterday.

But on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was quoted as saying: "I can confirm that the police arrested the three in Harare today in connection with an illegal demonstration which occurred in Warren Park earlier in the day. They are in our custody and we are still making further investigations into the issue."

Nyathi yesterday said he never admitted that they had arrested the activists, but only confirmed that they were investigating the case.

The activists were nabbed after they led a protest over deteriorating standards of living under Mnangagwa's administration.

Human rights lawyer Roselyn Hanzi said she feared for the safety of the three ladies after failing to locate them at several police stations in Harare.

"ZLHR (Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights) searched at Harare Central, Milton Park, Warren Park, Rhodesville, Mbare, Matapi, Stoddart and Braeside police stations, failing to locate Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia and Netsai. Legally speaking, this is an enforced disappearance and a violation of section 86(3) of the Constitution," she said.

Hanzi said it was sad that the government was using State resources to suppress human rights instead of fighting the coronavirus.

"Very sad that the State has a penchant of misdirecting a lot of energy, resources, time violating rights rather than comply with the Constitution and investing more energy, time and resources fighting coronavirus," she said.

The activists' lawyer Agency Gumbo also said he had made checks at all police stations in the capital, but could not locate his clients.

The international community led by the European Union (EU) and Britain yesterday took to Twitter to express the bloc's concerns on the development.

Posting on its official Twitter handle @UKinZimbabwe, the Western nation said: "Concerned to hear lawyers still not told of whereabouts of three female MDC officials reportedly arrested in Harare. Urge authorities to use their resources to locate (them) urgently in line with security services' obligation to act at all times in line with Zimbabwe's law and Constitution".

The EU also tweeted: "We are concerned that three female MDC officials remain missing after they were reportedly arrested in Harare yesterday (Wednesday). We urge authorities to swiftly and in line with constitutional and legal obligations assist lawyers and relatives to establish their whereabouts and wellbeing."

The MDC Alliance said it suspected the police had abducted its activists and held them incommunicado.

"As the people's party, we have no doubt that our youth assembly leaders' forced disappearance has the tacit approval of Emmerson Mnangagwa's illegitimate regime. Indeed, the illegitimate regime has been at the centre of using abductions as a strategy to deal with dissent," the opposition party said in a statement.

Mnangagwa has, since he came into power over two years ago, been under the watchful eye of the Western powers over his alleged human rights abuses, including extra-judicial killings by State security agents.

Allegations of human rights abuses have hindered government's re-engagement efforts with the family of nations to unlock credit lines for the country's comatose economy.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

2 mins ago | 0 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

5 mins ago | 8 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

6 mins ago | 3 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

7 mins ago | 9 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

49 mins ago | 205 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

49 mins ago | 192 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

50 mins ago | 169 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

51 mins ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

52 mins ago | 82 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

54 mins ago | 205 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

54 mins ago | 194 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

2 hrs ago | 2810 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

9 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

10 hrs ago | 3895 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

10 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

11 hrs ago | 809 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

13 hrs ago | 511 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

13 hrs ago | 2843 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

13 hrs ago | 5894 Views

Council starts road signs installations

14 hrs ago | 968 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

15 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

15 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

15 hrs ago | 775 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

17 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

18 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

18 hrs ago | 2004 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

18 hrs ago | 5039 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

19 hrs ago | 11149 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

19 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

19 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

19 hrs ago | 1744 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

20 hrs ago | 5224 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

20 hrs ago | 931 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

21 hrs ago | 3238 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

21 hrs ago | 3261 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

21 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

24 hrs ago | 17190 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 6505 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days