Bulawayo to go without water for 144 hours

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Bulawayo City Council has announced that it is decommissioning the Lower Ncema Dam with effect from Friday the 15th of May 2020.

The decommissioning has been necessitated by lower water levels.

In a statement, the City Council said Bulawayo will have to endure stringent water rationing measures of 144 hours.

The City of Bulawayo would like to inform its residents and stakeholders that the Lower Ncema Dam (6.49%) will be decommissioned on Friday, 15 May 2020 due to low water levels. This will bring to three out of the six supply dams that are decommissioned, in addition to Mzingwane and Upper Ncema.

The supply dams as at Thursday, 14 May 2020 were 29.98%.

Since the decommissioning of Upper Neema and Umzingwane dams, the City has been unable to meet its daily demand which averages 155 Ml /day. The maximum available raw water supply is currently at 94 M€/day. As a result of the gap between demand and supply of 59 Ml/day, the City has been on water-shedding since February 2019, which has been progressively implemented from the 48-hour, 72-hour, 108-hours to the current 120-hour regime.

The daily water consumption for the period ending 30 April 2020 has been averaging 110 Ml/day which is above the available raw water of 94 Ml/day.

When Lower Ncema is decommissioned by Friday the 15" of May 2020, only 60 - 65 Ml/day of raw water will be available for the City from three supply (3) dams and Nyamandlovu aquifer. In order to avoid the system from collapsing due to the Supply-Demand deficit, a more stringent water supply regime of 144-hour will be introduced.

Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologize to its valued consumers for the inconvenience already caused and likely to be caused as it grapples with one of the most parched seasons in its modem history.



