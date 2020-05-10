Woman fined $200 for stealing kapenta

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

BULAWAYO woman has been fined $200 for stealing 1kg of kapenta from Liquor Hub Wholesales supermarket.Nomathemba Charowa (40) of Njube pleaded guilty to shoplifting when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure on Wednesday.The magistrate fined her $200 with an option of one week in jail if she failed to pay by May 29.The court was told that May 11 at 8am, Charowa got into Liquor Hub Wholesales supermarket, took 2x500grams of kapenta put them in her hand bag and proceeded on her way out.Charowa was searched by Richard Matonhoke (31) who discovered the kapenta which led to Charowa's arrest.The value of the stolen property is $412 and all was recovered.