WATCH: Government accuses European Union of being behind MDC abductions

by Mandla Ndlovu

@euinzim and @TimoOlkkonen you owe this country explanation on your role in these fake abductions. You were behind the Magombeyi & Gonyeti script & you have done it again. No! Diplomats who behave like thugs have no place in international relation. We need answers pic.twitter.com/c4dL1E7GKK — ZANU PF Against Sanctions (@ZANUPF_Official) May 15, 2020

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has accused the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe and its Ambassador Timo Olkkonen of being behind what they call stage-managed abductions in Zimbabwe.Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said, "It's a diversionary tactic. A poorly choreographed attempt to throw a curve ball at the system. But you can't fool people by playing the same scene many times over and expect to successfully pull wool over their eyes. You have been seen a mile away."Watch the video below:ZANU PF corroborated with its former United Kingdom Chairman by posting on the party's official Twitter account, saying, "EU and Timo Olkkonen you owe this country explanation on your role in these fake abductions. You were behind the Magombeyi and Gonyeti script and you have done it again. No! Diplomats who behave like thugs have no place in international relation. We need answers."Three MDC officials including MP Joana Mamombe and Deputy Youth leader Cecilia Chiumbiri were arrested at a demonstratio0n on Wednesday and found dumped in the early hours of Friday morning.